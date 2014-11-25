Arts at Reading Terminal Market: Nov 2014

By Ann Mintz, Reading Terminal Market

On November 9, world indie songstress Eleanor Dubinsky brought her eclectic repertoire to Reading Terminal Market. Born in St. Louis, Dubinsky’s music is influenced by extensive travels in Europe, Latin and South America. A favorite at Philadelphia arts venues such as the Kimmel Center’s International Festival of the Arts, the Museum of Art’s popular Art after Five and the Barnes Foundation, she sings in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese. At the Market, she accompanied herself on guitar, cello and percussion with the able assistance of Brazilian-born guitarist, Wesley Amorim. Her performance ranged from original material to a samba-flavored version of Edith Piaf’s Je Ne Regrette Rien and a unique, salsa-style rendition of Happy Birthday.

Another duo performed on November 23. Paul Butler and Jim Smith play music in the Dixieland tradition of the early 20th century, with Butler on clarinet and Smith on four-string tenor guitar, lead vocals and whistling. Market patrons enjoyed their good humored approach, powerful vocals and instrumental virtuosity as they performed songs by masters such as Gershwin, Fats Waller and Louis Armstrong.

In December, the Market will feature a diverse program of holiday music: klezmer, gospel, classic Christmas carols, a 50-voice children’s choir, a unique Afro-centric Kwanzaa program and, closing out the season, a Puerto Rican Parranda.

Music @ the Market is an ongoing program. Information can be found at www.readingterminalmarket.org

Paul Butler (clarinet) and Jim Smith (tenor guitar) bring Dixieland jazz to the Market