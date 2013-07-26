Arts for learning and living

Artworks visual arts interns with instructors (front).

Arts for Learning, known as A4L, has been and continues to be one of the most remarkable and successful arts programs around – and that is not an exaggeration. For years, talented, dedicated arts professionals have worked hard through A4L (a Knight Arts grantee) to help produce a new generation of talented, creative spirits in its high school and summer internship programs. It reaches about 13,000 students at 100 local schools and after-school programs each year.

As has been proven time and again, getting underprivileged kids to open up and express themselves through art – the visual arts, dance, theater and music – can have a significant effect. Not just on the self-esteem and respect given to young people, but to the community as a whole when such amazing talent is freed up. Anyone who has seen an art exhibit or performance that culminates from one of these programs knows this to be true. Another superb opportunity arises on July 31, with the Artworks Summer Showcase “A Moment of Freedom.” The art, dance and theater will highlight the work of this summer’s Artworks internship participants – a paid internship mind you – involving 30 high-school students. These interns will also be able to take part in art-related events such as Art Basel and dance concerts.

Artworks dance interns with instructor (right).

All students, regardless of artistic background, can apply to this six-week Artworks internship. And if you are not a student, feel free to apply as a volunteer to A4L; they would love it, as will you.