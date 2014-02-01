Arts for Learning/Miami ArtWorks students attend exclusive Art Basel Miami Beach workshop

Arts for Learning’s ArtWorks interns and students participated in a workshop led by Argentinian artist Santiago Cucullu on Thursday, December 5, 2013. ArtWorks Interns from summer, as well as ArtWorks School Year students took part in this unique Art Basel Miami Beach experience, organized by ArtWorks partner organization, UBS Financial Services. Cucullu, an artist whose work was featured in the UBS Lounge at Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center, led the hands-on workshop, walking students through the process of making watercolor monoprints. All 19 students worked one-on-one with Cucullu to create their own monoprint, and also participated in an informal group critique. In addition, students were each given a book of prints by the artist. Following the workshop, students had a chance to view Art Basel Miami Beach.

With the continued support of UBS and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation through its Knight Arts Challenge, Arts for Learning launched the ArtWorks School Year program in September of 2013. In collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Honors and Executive Internship Program (HEIP), six students from Coral Gables Senior High are currently enrolled in the Visual Arts Co-Op. An off-shoot of the ArtWorks Summer Internship program, tailored to provide high school students with experience in careers in the arts, the ArtWorks School Year program offers students the opportunity to work with a professional visual artist to create works of art in addition to learning key workforce development skills while earning honors academic credit. The ArtWorks School Year Visual Art co-op meets two to three times a week, under the direction of A4L Teaching Artist Yanira Collado. In addition to building on their existing technical skills, students are also charged with writing a research paper and coordinating a both a mid-term and final exhibition.