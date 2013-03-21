Arts happenings abound in the Queen City

Carolina Calouche & Co. “Spring Forward.”

Charlotteans’ creative energy is shaking off the damp and cold of winter with four great events this weekend. Ranging from aerial dance triumphs to artist lectures and contemporary choreography to creative conversations there is something to interest everyone. So get in swing with spring and check out one of these events:

The Department of Dance at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte preforms its spring concert from March 21-24 in the Anne R. Belk Theater at Robinson Hall. Student dancers will be featured in four contemporary works from choreographers: Jawole Wila Jo Zollar and Urban Bush Women, Sybil Huskey, E.E. Balcos, and Gretchen Alterowitz. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $6-14.

Thursday March 21 Quentin Talley hosts “Pecha Kucha” at the Mint Museum Uptown from 7:30-10 p.m. This is a unique show and tell event where 10 creative minds present 20 slides in just a few short seconds. “Pecha Kucha” is Japanese for the sound of conversation, and it is a global trend happening in cities around the world. Admission is $5, and there will be a cash bar.

Caroline Calouche & Co. presents “Spring Forward” on March 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. in the Booth Playhouse at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. This repertory concert will feature old and new works, including “Free to Live,” “Space/Time,” “The Tie that Binds,” “Arthropod,” and “oo-ee-ah-uh.” This Company is known for their daring aerial work on bungees, trapeze and the aerial cube. Tickets are between $20 and $25.

Friday, March 22 UNCC’s Projective Eye Gallery hosts an opening reception for the new exhibition, “Favelas: Architecture of Survival,” which consists of photographs by Pedro Lobo. From 6-8 p.m., the reception will feature a lecture by Pedro Lobo and “Negotiating the Gap,” a panel discussion about issues of transitional housing in Charlotte. “Favelas” displays 48 large format photographs of the shanty towns in Rio de Janeiro.