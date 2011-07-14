ArtWorks 945 is saving the homeless

Synonyms for the word “homeless” are unhoused, nomadic, outcast and desolate. Folks struggling with reliable and safe places to sleep may feel this way sometimes.

This economy’s impact on so many is an opportunity to approach homelessness with new ideas and look at programs that are working. One of Charlotte’s bright spots of hope is the Urban Ministry Center. Take North Tryon Street heading into uptown. Before you enter Center City proper, notice the bridges overhead and the old train depot up on the hill. Here, there are bright colors, some smiling faces, people talking and laughing. This is the Urban Ministry Center and home of ArtWorks 945.

The Urban Ministry Center considers there to be about 7,000 people in Mecklenburg County without a reliable and safe place to sleep — including those who live on the streets, in shelters, with friends or family, under bridges, in the woods or in their cars. Founded in 1994, the Urban Ministry Center is an interfaith organization that serves poor and homeless people with love, compassion and tangible help that comes in countless forms. It’s a day program that offers many services, but its core is the CommunityWorks program. This is comprised of ArtWorks 945, GardenWorks 945, Street Soccer 945, Homeless Helping Homeless and the Voices of Love Choir.

These innovative programs engage Charlotte’s homeless neighbors in athletic, artistic and horticulture therapies to rekindle motivation and develop life skills needed for transitioning to the next step. The power of the arts to transform us as individuals and as a community is palpable here. There are three main areas for artistic expression at the Urban Ministry Center: Visual art, poetry and spoken word, as well as music.

Watch the faces of these struggling people as they walk through the door of the art room. Their heavy burdens are replaced with genuine excitement and interest. Tyler Helfrich, the director of ArtWorks 945, worked very hard the last two years creating a structured and diverse art program with classes, open studios and experiences that help give a voice to those whose stories might not otherwise be heard.

(In the art program alone, more than 300 participants have been involved in painting, ceramics, photography and writing classes, inspiring many to re-attain self-sufficiency.)

Each year the art program holds an annual art show and sale. This year’s event will be held the evening of September 10, 2011. Sales from the art shows grossed almost $50,000 to date. It is a wonderful opportunity to meet the artists, celebrate and support a much-needed program.

Also note that the Voices of Love Choir is now recording a CD that will be released in November of this year. And although the creative writing classes are on hold this summer, you can read thoughts from artists and staff in their “Hear My Voice” quarterly publication.

The Urban Ministry Center raises funds through private donations and relies on many volunteers. They did receive limited government funding for a new supportive housing program, Moore Place. Please see its website for opportunities to support these life-changing programs.