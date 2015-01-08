ASC’s Connect with Culture Day

The Arts & Science Council (ASC), the primary advocate and fundraiser for Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s cultural sector, launches its 2015 Annual Fund Drive with a new Connect with Culture Day on Saturday, January 10th. This free day-long celebration will feature a range of cultural experiences, from a poetry slam workshop with Quentin Talley to a performance by Opera Carolina’s educational touring company across the county. Several cultural institutions will also be open free of charge during certain hours on Saturday.

“People from across Charlotte-Mecklenburg told us that engagement and access for all are core to their cultural lives,” said ASC President Robert Bush. “Connect with Culture Day is everyone’s chance to experience Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s cultural flavors free of charge, free of boundaries and free of excuses.”

Mint Museum Uptown. Photo by Jeff Clare

Some highlights from this year’s Connect with Culture Day include:

Free general admission to: the Mint Museum Uptown from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; the Levine Museum of the New South from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Latta Plantation from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and President James K. Polk State Historic Site from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Discovery place visit to Wing Haven Gardens and Bird Sanctuary for Animal Explorations from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Storytime reading with Charlotte Ballet Principal Ballerina Alessandra Ball James at the Morrison Regional Library from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Jazz movement class with Charlotte Ballet at Siskey YMCA in Matthews from 1-2 p.m.

Folk and bluegrass music with The Kollard Kings at Huntersville Arts Center from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Chamber performance from members of the Charlotte Symphony at Belle Johnston Center from 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Above: Charlotte Ballet’s Pete Leo Walker. Photo by Peter Zay

The ASC’s Annual Fund Drive begins January 10th and concludes April 30th. The fundraising goal is $6.1 million, and William P. Farthing Jr., partner at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP, is chairing the campaign.

“The dollars we raise are vital in providing funding for organizations and programs that help build community, provide relevant and innovative cultural experiences, and make arts, science and history central to education so that our students are critical, creative thinkers,” said Bush.