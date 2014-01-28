Play-reading explores Asian American identity at Asian Arts Initiative

Springtime with the Asian Arts Initiative in cooperation with InterAct Theatre Company will kick off by exploring Asian American identity through play-reading performances directed by visiting playwright and director Rick Shiomi. Two of these shows will be presented at Knight Arts grantee Asian Arts Initiative, while two will take place in Center City at InterAct Theatre Company on select Monday evenings.

Rick Shiomi of the play-reading series “The Way Home” at Asian Arts Initiative and InterAct Theatre Co.Photo by Lia Chang

Rick Shiomi is the founder of Minneapolis-based Mu Performing Arts, and created the play-reading series “The Way Home” during an InterAct Theatre residency in order to showcase and highlight the work of Asian American theater in the Philadelphia area. Asian Arts Initiative director Gayle Isa notes that Shiomi has done much to bolster a healthy theater scene in Minnesota by way of Mu Peforming Arts. “‘The Way Home’ is part of Shiomi’s effort to replicate that model here in Philadelphia, and we’re excited to present these fresh playwrights’ work to local audiences for whom Asian American theater might be a brand-new and inspirational experience,” says Isa.

At Vine Street’s Asian Arts Initiative, Shiomi will present two readings. On March 17, “You for Me for You” by Mia Chung examines immigration through the story of two sisters attempting to flee North Korea for the South. Chung will also be in attendance to answer any questions about the text. Later, on May 19, Michael Golamco presents “Cowboy Versus Samuari,” which looks at Midwest, middle-class racial identity in an Asian American take on “Cyrano de Bergerac,” in which the all-white town assumes the two Asian American residents must ultimately wind up together.

Family Style Open Mic hosts Michelle Myers and Catzie Vilayphonh of Yellow Rage.Courtesy of Asian Arts Initiative

InterAct will participate by hosting two pieces as well. The soonest presentation will be Mike Lew’s “Tiger Style!” on February 10, followed by Boni Alvarez’s “The Special Education of Miss Lorna Cambonga” on April 21.

Continuing their “Family Style Open Mic” nights, Asian Arts Initiative opens its doors to the community so that attendees may share their experiences in five-minute spots through stories, song, dance or poetry. These open mic nights take place at 7:30 p.m. on the third Friday of every month.

Besides the upcoming play-reading series, Asian Arts Initiative always has a range of exhibitions, workshops and residencies, so stay tuned for all they have to offer. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12-6 p.m., and by special appointment.