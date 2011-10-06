Aterciopelados is playing Charlotte’s annual Latin American Festival

Like many larger cities, Charlotte is comprised of a variety of people. Highlighting this diversity are many different festivals throughout the year. Our large Latino community is one that is culturally rich, and a great way to experience a slice of this is at the 21st annual Latin American Festival on Sunday, Oct. 9. This festival is best known for its rich and savory cuisine, international musical acts, breathtaking visual artwork and craftwork and vibrant dance presentations. This year will also have world-renowned Colombian rockers Aterciopelados playing their debut concert in Charlotte.

The Latin American Festival — one of Charlotte’s signature cultural events — attracts thousands of individuals from our multicultural community to enjoy local, national and internationally known musicians, handmade arts and crafts, authentic Latin American cuisine, traditional folkloric dance performances and children’s activities and performances. This is a true cultural experience for all.

The 21st annual Latin American Festival is a cultural heritage celebration and fundraiser by the Latin American Coalition, Latin American Women’s Association and the Mint Museums (a Knight Arts grantee). These organizations offer direct social services, educational and informational initiatives and scholarship support, as well as arts and cultural programming, which improve and enrich the lives of families living in the greater Charlotte area.

The festival’s “Plaza de Artistas” will feature a dozen local Latino artists working in all kinds of media. The artists will be on site to show and talk about their work. Local artist Rosalia Torres-Weiner is being commissioned by the local Spanish newspaper Que Pasa Mi Gente to paint a 4 foot by 8 foot panel mural depicting the energy and fun “fiesta” spirit that embodies this festival every year. The cool part is the artist is leaving some of the silhouettes blank and will invite spectators to pose while she continues her painting during the festival.

Its “Carnaval Stage” will feature folkloric dances and music from all over Latin America. There will be plenty of activities for kids there, too.

Finally, the “Rumba Stage” is where the bands perform. (It’s the same stage the symphony performs on outside SouthPark Mall.) Headliners this year are Colombia’s Aterciopelados. They’ve been making music for 20 years and are pop/rock en español trailblazers. Miami’s Xperimento feature a reggae/merengue mix, and N.Y.C.’s Jose Conde will perform his own blend of Cuban pop/funk. Also on the bill are Gersey Nicolas, Fusion Latina and Los Tarascos de Michoacán.

For those wanting to continue the celebration, the Neighborhood Theatre — in NoDa — is hosting a free after-party following the 21st Latin American Festival on Oct. 9. The party starts at 7 p.m. and includes live music performances by Miami funk reggae dance party group Xperimento and Charlotte’s own Bakalao Stars. Visit www.neighborhoodtheatre.com for more info.