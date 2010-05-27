Augusto Soledade is All About Fusion

Augusto Soledade likes to share the spotlight. His Brazz Dance Theater frequently shares the bill — as in last year’s evening with Letty Bassart. This holiday weekend, Soledade is bringing the Moving Current Dance Collective from Tampa for a shared slate of performance. Earlier this week, Soldade filled Knight Arts in on why he believes sharing is so important for dance.

What makes Brazz Dance so generous? Last year I felt a way to grow as a company is to present as well. Musicians do that all the time; you have the first band and the second band [on the same bill]. The way things are I thought we should try to do that.

What interested you in Moving Current? I first met Moving Current when I moved to Miami in the fall of 2004. I submitted “Diaries of an Outlaw,” a work I created here that year to the New Grounds festival in Tampa in 2005. My work got selected, I met Moving Current in Tampa, and from the beginning, we really clicked. Then in 2007, I created a piece for them called “Some Things Revealed.” So that’s where the name of this weekend’s program, Some Things Revealed, comes from? Yes, Moving Current will perform that piece. Brazz Dance will perform “Diaries of an Outlaw,” since that is the piece that brought us together. We’ll also do an encore of “Kayala,” my new work that had a world premiere this year. We have had a very active season this year — this is already our fifth event — and every performance, we’ve done “Kayala.” I said, ‘let’s perform it one more time.’ For next year I have an entirely new project.

“Kayala” is a beautiful treatment of an Afro-Brazilian myth. From what I’ve seen Brazz Dance and Moving Current share a sometimes similar movement style, yet the content of your work seems quite different. What brings the two companies together?

I had envisioned sharing the stage with different companies, so the audience could see that dance is about making connections. Ballet is only ballet. Modern is whatever modern is. Brazilian is only Brazilian. I’m all about fusion.

I actually see fusion as a natural condition in the creative process. That’s not only restricted to dance. This has to do with any creative process you go through. It has to have a dynamic dialogue between the individual artist and the world. It’s a conversation. It’s a dialogue. It’s a way to negotiate perspectives.

My definition of fusion goes through this way of seeing things. Last year as I stared thinking about the season this year, I really wanted to share the stage with companies that would present that clear sense of dynamic dialogue, exchange of information, perspectives, ideas. I wanted to present that process that creators live through when they are creating art as a way to speak to the audience differently.