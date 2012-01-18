Author Myla Goldberg talks mean girls and “False Friends” at the St. Paul Jewish Community Center

Since the big holidays, I’ve been going through my calendar, scouring event listings for art exhibitions to see and write about here. But as a lion’s share of St. Paul’s notable visual arts venues reside in the city’s colleges and universities, I’ll be sitting on my hands a couple of weeks more, it looks like, until the new semester’s offerings open.

The city’s literary scene, though — that’s booming right now, with a host of interesting readings and book discussions, sprinkled in bookstores and libraries, bars and community centers in every neighborhood. I couldn’t begin to list them all here, but one reading in particular this week, Myla Goldberg’s appearance at the St. Paul Jewish Community Center, caught my attention.