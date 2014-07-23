Back-to-school concert and fun day attracts family and youth

Al Tillman Unity-N-Community Sponge-Bob & Celebrity Friends event.

A back-to-school concert and fun day on Saturday, July 26, will mark the unofficial end of summer vacation for local youth, with the first day of class for Bibb County schools fast approaching on Aug. 1.

The event, produced by Al Tillman Unity-N-Community, will be hosted by SpongeBob Squarepants and feature the OMG Girlz as the headliner. This girl teen group was formed by Tameka “Tiny” Harris, a former member of Xscape, which was a well-known R&B female quartet. Tiny is also the wife of rapper, T.I. OMG Girlz is made up of three members, Beauty (Bahja Rodriguez), Lil’ Wayne’s daughter; Star (Zonnique Pullins) who is Tiny’s daughter; and Babydoll (Breaunna Womack).