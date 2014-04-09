“Back to the Future” kicks off the 2014 Sundown Screen Series

Macon Bibb County Sundown Screen Series at Luther Williams Stadium.

There’s something special about watching movies on the big screen while sitting on the lawn. And, if you want to experience that feeling, you can go down to the Luther Williams Stadium at Central City Park to view “Back to the Future” on a big screen. Friday, April 11 kicks off the 2014 Sundown Screen Series by Macon Bibb County Parks and Recreation, a Knight Arts grantee.

It’s a great opportunity for a date night or family event. The series starts this Friday and runs through September, and the screenings are free. The majority of the films will be shown at the Luther Williams Stadium. However, other parks, such as Bloomfield, Frank Johnson and Rosa Jackson Recreation Centers, along with Lake Tobesofkee and Tattnall Square Park, will also host a movie or two during the screen session.

“Back to the Future.”

The selection of movies that will play on the big screen are classic throwbacks that will have been seen at least 20 times by the average movie buff. The list includes “Wizard of Oz,” “Hook,” “Trouble with the Curve,” “Batman,” “Dirty Dancing,” “ A League of Their Own,” “The Blind Side,” “Armageddon,” “Frozen,” “Hunger Games,” “Field of Dreams,” “The Goonies,” “Love of the Game,” “Stand by Me,” “Jurassic Park” and “The Nutty Professor.” Click on Macon Bibb County Parks and Recreation 2014 Sundown Screen Series for the dates and locations of your favorite movies.

In the meanwhile, grab a picnic basket, blanket, lawn chairs and some munchies to enjoy a good time with your friends, family and loved ones. If it rains, the shows are canceled. Otherwise, they all start at nightfall and end at 10 p.m.