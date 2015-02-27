Ballet Excel Ohio brings back ‘Snow White’

It seems like only a couple of years ago that Ballet Excel Ohio, a Knight Arts grantee, mounted its version of “Snow White,” as commissioned by the company and created by choreographer Laszlo Berdo. So it came as quite a surprise to Mia Klinger, the ballet’s artistic director–and me, when sitting down for an interview and to watch a dress rehearsal of the adorable story ballet–that it has been eight years since the work has been seen. As Klinger said, “it’s time to bring it back.” Indeed it is, and it’s coming to the Akron Civic Theatre, also a Knight Arts grantee, in March.

The space of years certainly has created time for a new audience, along with the opportunity for anyone who saw the original production to enjoy it again, since it is a vibrant and thoroughly well-executed dance version of the classic children’s tale.

Ballet Excel Ohio’s “Snow White” is based on the original fairy tale, but follows, as Klinger said, the Disney spin. In this company’s take, the wicked queen is obsessed with power and beauty, causing her to go after Snow White – three times – after finding out that the younger maiden is the fairest in the land. First the queen (Nyah Malone) sends some horrible-looking creatures to chase Snow White (danced by Noelle Boyages) into the dark forest. Later, when discovering she has survived there, the queen goes disguised and tries to do damage with a magic scarf. When she learns that the seven dwarves rescued Snow White from that attempt, she creates the poisoned apple that does the trick. When she bites into the apple, it induces Snow White into a coma-like state from which she can only be awakened with a kiss from a prince.

Nyah Malone as the Wicked Queen in Ballet Excel Ohio’s “Snow White.” Photo by Steve Allen

As any good fairy tale should, it all works out. A young prince (Ballet Excel Ohio alumnus Scotto Hamed-Ramos) stumbles upon Snow White. Taken by her amazing beauty, he falls in love with her. When he kisses her, Snow White awakens, the forest comes alive in rejoicing, and the couple (we imagine) will live happily ever after.

Noelle Boyages as Snow White in Ballet Excel Ohio’s “Snow White.” Photo by Steve Allen

The dancing talent for the production comes out of Klinger’s school, Excellence in Dance Studio. The dancers, she said, are not guaranteed a spot by virtue of the school, but must audition and be selected for roles; thus, not every student makes the cast in the pre-professional dance company and its ballets. Klinger, as she emphatically noted, keeps the two apart.

The dancers for “Snow White” show their classical ballet training. It’s in the way they execute turns, leaps and spins, through their footwork, and the individual zest they add to their character in order to make the production come alive.

Berdo makes use of the forest setting, which is filled with all sorts of animal characters for which he could create some complicated choreography. Examples abound: the fawn (danced by Megan Linnen) leaps almost joyously into the air, but is, as her character should be, ever light afoot; equally, the frogs (Wade Mesecar and Evelyn Willett) look like frogs, with their splayed or triangular jumps; and, as one might imagine, the butterflies flutter, with arms ever in motion, but like the swarm they become in this production, the dancers do individual moves, which adds to the sense of busyness and activity of the forest when Snow White shows up.

It all works. Berdo’s choreography underlines the tension and drama of the story of Snow White being chased, lost and alone.

When asked if there have been any changes made in the production, Klinger noted some changes in the choreography. Berdo returned to the studio for three days to help reset the ballet. He created some more difficult choreography, mainly, as Klinger noted, because the dancers have been trained up to the challenge. Also, the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet received permission to stage Ballet Excel’s version, so Berdo set it for them a few years ago and added some tighter changes in dance moves, which will also be used in this production.

Although set on a youth ballet, this work is not simply for children to see. It is a fully conceived ballet with production values that elevate it for every type of audience.