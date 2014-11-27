Ballet Theatre Of Ohio’s much beloved “Nutcracker” coming to Akron Civic Theatre

Under Christine Meneer, artistic director of Ballet Theatre of Ohio, the annual and much loved “Nutcracker” will be performed for the 22nd year in a row at the Akron Civic Theatre November 29 through December 7. Meneer’s run of this production is uncanny for its continuing popularity. As Meneer as often said, “Nutcracker” has the largest audiences of any dance event in the area. Part of that may arise from her ongoing development of the work – adding new things and dressing up the old throughout the years. For example, two years ago Meneer displayed many costumes from various productions as a kind of history of the development of “Nutcracker” clothes over the years. Last year she included gingerbread houses in the lobby area created by John Learner. They will be back this year. Last year, as Meneer said in a telephone interview, she had a new set for Act II that looked like a “version of the famed Rialto Bridge” from Venice, Italy.

All that aside, there’s still the spectacle of Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Nutcracker” experience. With smaller children in mind, audience members get treated to being greeted at the door by the Nutcracker and various toy soldiers who hand out candy canes. Upstairs they can have their picture taken with Santa Claus. In the main lobby, there are nutcrackers and other holiday related items for sale. It becomes an exciting experience for younger children, especially when set in the magical atmosphere of the Akron Civic Theatre, a Knight Arts grantee.

Ballet Theatre of Ohio,”Nutcracker.” Photo courtesy of Ballet Theatre of Ohio

If this year’s production is anything like those in past years, Meneer’s traditional “Nutcracker” will be awash in lush music, solid character acting and dramatic, theatrical dance, all things that Meneer does exceedingly well. The ballet is meant to charm, and it does.

In performances over Thanksgiving weekend, Corrine St. John, a seventh grade home-schooled student will dance the role of Clara. The second weekend (December 6-7) will feature Rebecca Bailey, a sixth grade student. Guest artists this year include BTO alumnus Jennifer Moll Safonovs who will perform the roles of Snow Queen and Sugar Plum Fairy both weekends. Other guest artists include Damien Highfield, Brian Murphy and Gary Lenington.

Brian Murphy and Jennifer Safonovs in “Nutcracker.” Photo courtesy of Ballet Theatre of Ohio

For the 22nd year in a row, Joshua Isley will play the role of Drosselmyer, and his brother Jeremiah will be the Mouse King. All lead characters will come out to the lobby to sign autographs after each performance.