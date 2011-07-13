BalletX debuts Roger C Jeffrey’s A Soliloquy Among Many

By Colby Damon, BalletX Roger C. Jeffrey’s “a soliloquy among many” makes its world premiere July 20th-24th at Philadelphia’s The Wilma Theater. Today dancer Colby Damon writes about the performance…

The forging of choreography can be compared to painting. After an idea is conceived, some artists spend time meticulously filling in each fragment of the piece from start to finish. Others prefer to take in the whole picture, starting with a broad sketch, and filling in the details as inspiration dictates. Roger Jeffrey most imitates the latter. He has presented his new work A Soliloquy Among Many to us in broad, often somewhat ambiguous strokes. All the while filling in meticulous gestural and emotional detail sporadically as his concept, altered here and there as a result of either the dancer’s or his own input, solidifies before our eyes. It is fascinating to see how he has filled in his broad sketch here and there over the two weeks he has thus far worked with us, and I am pleased to say the result is astounding.

Set to an inspiring combination of music by Michael Nyman and french musician Colleen, the piece conveys the struggles we experience when set apart from the group. Mr. Jeffrey largely left the intent of the piece up to us to interpret beyond this general idea, yet the sentiments that have risen as the plethora of choreographic sections have been presented to us -including duets, solos, and other ensemble combinations- seem to have woven a fabric of many different, though astutely articulated, emotional contexts and colors. Through these various combinations, the piece has developed to clearly convey all aspects of solitary reflection, whether it be solemn yearning, contemplation of the ups and downs within relationships, or the joy and gratitude of being received and loved throughout life’s inevitable travails. And as these stories unfold, the music, filled with swelling operatic passages and variance of meter, flows by as a sort of removed, far off contemplation. This may be due to Mr. Jeffrey’s insistence on, for the most part, not counting the music, but instead finding ways to set the dance directly and indirectly with the lyrical aspects within.