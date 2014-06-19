BalletX Summer Series explores aviation and cross-cultural exchange

With the 90-something degree days of summer finally upon us here in Philadelphia, BalletX is turning up the heat also as they prepare for their upcoming Summer Series 2014. This Knight Arts grantee is busy rehearsing a unique pairing of composers and choreographers in order to bring original works of dance and live music together at The Wilma Theater in July.

BalletX Summer Series. Poster design by Modern Good

To conclude its 2013-14 season, The Wilma Theater will host a full-length world premiere ballet by Matthew Neenan, BalletX’s co-founder and co-artistic director. The performance also features award-winning New Zealand composer Rosie Langabeer, who will provide original music for the ballet entitled “Sunset o639 Hours.”

Inspired by a true story from early 20th-century aviation history, “Sunset o639 Hours” recalls the tale of American Pilot Captain Edwin Musick, who successfully completed New Zealand’s first airmail delivery to Hawaii in January 1938, only to perish on the dangerous return trip. At a time when letters served as one of the only forms of contact between distant family and friends, Musick’s journey was important in order to keep residents of the isolated South Pacific area connected to their loved ones. Testing the limits of both aircraft technology and his crew’s resolve, Captain Musick pushed the limits of human ingenuity and clearly serves as an inspiration even until this day.

Andrea Yorita and Zachary Kapeluck at rehearsal for “Sunset o639 Hours.” Photo by Bill Hebert

Rightly, the themes of the ballet involve themselves with risk taking, sacrifice and cross-cultural exchange. Throughout the production, the movements of the dancers range from turbulent and strained to hedonistic and tender. At times, the performers can be seen in the formation of a shaky airplane amidst a vast expanse, while Langabeer’s team of musicians weaves a droning and scratchy not-quite-industrial score beneath the action. Later, the music takes a jazzy turn as a standup bass, muted trumpet and piano serenade like a swing band at a coastal pub in some distant port of call.

The rest of the group looks on as Chloe Felesina and Daniel Mayo rehearse for “Sunset o639 Hours.” Photo by Bill Herbert

Neenan became fascinated about the story of Captain Musick during conversations with Langabeer, and ultimately the two spent three weeks in the summer traveling through New Zealand to gather information on Captain Musick, and do research on Pacific and Maori culture. These elements of traditional Maori dance and song are present throughout much of “Sunset o639 Hours,” as well as depictions of native birds and other natural wonders of the South Pacific islands where this fictionalized account of Musick’s tale is set.

Marking the second time Neenan and Langabeer have collaborated, “Sunset o639 Hours” will find an ensemble of musicians performing onstage instead of in the pit, interacting and improvising with the dancers who also sing and vocalize along with the musicians. This innovative configuration will provide Philadelphia audiences with a new take on a tried and true form of dance, while also bringing the narrative of Captain Musick back into public consciousness.

Performances of “Sunset o639 Hours” will take place at The Wilma Theater from July 9-13.