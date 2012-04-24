Michael Macfeat’s “Bar Sinister” at Tiger Strikes Asteroid

Tiger Strikes Asteroid takes a foray into pastel(er) pastures this month with the show “Bar Sinister” by Michael Macfeat. This solo show, curated by Terri Saulin, is on display in the gallery through April 29.

Spaced evenly along the walls are rectangular color studies. On one wall and hanging from the ceiling are simple wooden sculptures. The first impression to strike the viewer is neatness; there are no splashes of paint or torn edges here, only right angles and a small amount of text. Everything about “Bar Sinister” screams exactness. Every pattern is idealized and every hue very intentionally selected. The most chaotic part of the show is perhaps the pattern of black dots on a pink field entitled “Sagittarius in Bullet Holes on a Pink Wall,” but even this piece seems quite deliberate.

When Macfeat utilizes textual elements, he makes them heavy-hitters. One notably bright red-and-yellow striped study reads: “The melancholy of dreams, their absolute futility.” While the words themselves are blurred and faded into the red bars, once the meaning is sifted from the shades, it hits like a ton of bricks. This piece would be depressing if it weren’t so matter of fact. Another piece quotes Samuel Beckett as saying, “To restore silence is the role of objects.” Indeed, aside from reading the text in this show, the room is steeped in silence.

Nothing proves the silence and simplicity better than the two sculptures. Both are constructed from wood and appear drab and serene. “Scorpion” is propped against a wall, appearing like a mix between a skateboard and a paddle. From the ceiling dangles the only moving object in the room entitled “Un/Balance.” One side of the wooden beam is a slightly longer and at each end is an empty cotton rice bag. The off-centered weight helps to let this structure spin slowly, freely and most importantly silently from the middle of the ceiling.

One particularly curious and eye-straining work is “Popeye in Dub.” It is the only distinctly pop-cultural image in the room, showing the lopsided and recognizable image of Popeye the Sailor. The focal point is in the same colors as the background blues, but slightly darker, and actually focusing on the cartoon character’s face is difficult. Here the hues are what matters and the portrait of Popeye acts as more of a formal element to introduce a series of lines into the slightly pixilated background shades.

If anything, Macfeat’s design intrigues are refreshing. The room is calming, and even when the words cause distress, there is neither immediacy nor urgency. While outside content is present, color and form are the pinnacles of this show. Macfeat very much succeeds in saying more by using less.