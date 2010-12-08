Basel Expectations and the Unexpected

Art Basel has moved off shore, but many remnants — and good ones — have been left behind, those created and put up by locals. Fortunately for us, we can have a closer look

at this in the next weeks and months, and we will.

But it’s also worthwhile to gather up the remarkable impressions of the Basel Week That Was, which has no known counterpart in the art world, at least on this side of the globe.

As expected, the convention center delivered some solid and popular art, but less expected was how high caliber the installations on the beach, from Creative Time, have become. This year, the “Oceanfront” featured four artists from four different cities on four nights, who created huge pavilions from rope — reflective, swinging and phosphorescent in the night. Each included interactive elements, from music and video to performance and readings.

The established satellite fairs, such as Pulse, Nada, Scope and Art Miami, seemed to live up to their expected roles of exhibiting more experimental and edgy works than the main event on the beach — in particular Pulse. It’s usually the new fairs that pop up that can be more challenging in terms of quality.

So it was a treat to see the interesting stuff in a brand new fair, Arts for a Better World at Soho Studios. Of special mention was the striking photography from French-born Laurent Harari, who now makes Miami his home. These incredibly vivid landscape and nature photos — of icebergs and islands, in far flung parts of the earth such as Patagonia — made you want to spend lots of time with them.

But as it was Art Basel, it was always time to move on. At CIFO, a beautiful and thoughtful exhibit called “Inside Out, Photography After Form” was unveiled. And at one of its morning brunches, an amazing performance accompanied it, from the Cuban collective Los Carpinteros, called “Brazo gitano.” Let’s just say it involved the making of a Cuban cake roll, and lots of red food coloring.

At another famed brunch at the Sagamore hotel, Cricket and Marty Taplin rolled out the latest in their collection, including works from locals Zack Balber (one in the women’s bathroom) and Loriel Beltran, and a chance again to see the great stairwell covered in murals from former New World School of the Arts students. The extra kick this week: a duet dance in the pool, with swimmer-dancers wearing skin-toned suits, and lovely music for a lovely sunny morning.

Finally, at the Wynwood extravaganza on Saturday night, say what you will about all the Hello Kitty activity, and smoke from the barbecues, and the little crowns everyone donned — it was a street fair, and it was a crowd pleaser.