Battle of the Bands shows off Middle Georgia’s high school marching bands

Cherry Blossom Festival presents Battle of the Bands 2014 poster.

Since 2013, the Cherry Blossom Festival, a Knight Arts grantee, has hosted the Battle of the Bands event. If you’re imagining band members transforming their instruments into weapons and fighting on the football field, you have the wrong idea. This annual production allows high school marching bands from all over Middle Georgia to display their remarkable skills, one at a time. Just envision a night of half-time shows back to back. The show mainly consists of high school bands, however, and college marching bands from the region are also invited. These type of exhibitions take place all over the nation in a variety of formats. Some of them are produced as showcases, while others make it all about competition. The Macon Battle of the Bands was solely created to show off exceptional marching bands.

The Battle of the Bands is an action-packed event that incorporates audience participation. Halfway during the showcase of the bands, the crowd in the bleachers will have an opportunity to see which section can boogie the best. There will also be times throughout the show where different elements of the bands, like the drummers or majorettes, will perform independently from the whole band. This year, the Kali Dance Studio for the Arts will parade their majorette moves. The high school marching bands that partake in this event will also receive funds to benefit their band programs from the ticket sales.