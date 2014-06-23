Battle of the DJs goes down at Shadows during July

Expect a DJ showdown at Shadows on Thursdays in July.

Every Thursday in July will call for a rivalry between some of the best DJs in Macon at Shadows. It doesn’t matter what type of music you play, you can enter the competition. Each DJ will be judged on their creative talents along with audience applause and shouts. This is a new type of wave that’s helping to classify Macon as a metropolitan area. Round one starts July 3, followed by round two on July 10. The finals take place on July 17.

The last-standing DJ wins his own party on July 24. Each component of this production happens at Shadows on 438 Second Street downtown Macon. If you are a DJ who would like to enter the contest, you can message Klihal Bonlut or stop by Shadows to register. The registration fee is only $10, and it covers the program.

All participants must bring all of their gear with exception of speakers. The winner of each round and of the finals will be announced here on the Friday following his or her match. There is no cover charge for the general public, and you must be 18 to enter or participate in the clash. There will be a panel of three judges who will rate the DJs talents with points, in addition to the crowd’s applause and screams. Each DJ is given a 20-minute set to rock the house and show off their skills.

In order to qualify to compete, there are deadlines to register. You must register by June 26 for the first round on July 3, and by July 2 for the second round on July 10. Five DJs are accepted for each of the two rounds. After being accepted, the qualified DJs can post their work on the event page to give a taste of their talents.