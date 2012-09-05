‘Becky’s New Car’ opens at Theatre Macon Friday

Theatre Macon and the Riverside Ford Youth Performing Arts Center is located on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.

On Friday, September 7, Theatre Macon will open “Becky’s New Car,” a comedy by Steven Dietz. According to his biography, Dietz is one of America’s most widely-produced and published contemporary playwrights. His plays have been seen in regional theaters throughout the United States and abroad. The cast of Theatre Macon includes Matt Roche, Tom Morris, Phillip Hebert, Michael Jared Carson, Martha Malone, Liane Treiman and Brittany Rivkind. Jim Crisp is directing.

“It’s a relatively new play by Steven Dietz, who is actually one of our best and most prominent living playwrights,” explained Crisp. “We’ve done two plays by him.”

“Becky’s New Car” is the story of Becky Foster, a woman caught in a rut with her life. She is middle aged, working in middle management and feels that her life will never change for the better. Her dark outlook begins to change when a socially-awkward millionaire walks into the car dealership where she works. Recognizing the opportunity, Becky jumps at her chance to ride off into the sunset and leave her old life behind.

“(This play is) definitely a comedy, but it has a little substance too,” continued Crisp. “It deals with midlife crisis from the woman’s point of view. It’s Becky’s story, it’s her midlife crisis. The car in the title becomes the major metaphor for the journey she’s making in her life at that particular time.”

“Becky’s New Car” opens at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 7 at Theatre Macon. It runs through September 15 with evening shows Wednesday-Saturday and Sunday matinees.