Behind the scenes at The Nightlight Cinema Theater

Ok, what’s it going to be like? Did you ever have that reaction when you want to go to some place brand new and don’t quite know what to expect? You might if you’re wanting to take in an indie film at the brand-new The Nightlight Cinema, a product of Akron Film+Pixel, a Knight Arts grantee.

Not to worry with this one. It’s all kind of cool and easy to use – including parking – for the shows are Tuesday through Sunday evenings after 6 p.m. (two shows daily), when downtown parking is free along the street, as it is in adjacent parking garages located across from the Akron Art Museum.

The Nightlight Cinema, 30 N. High St., Akron.

There’s ample seating in the entryway, a space filled with a long row of old church pews on one side and café tables on the other. If you get there early before or between shows, hang out, which is exactly what executive director of Akron Film+Pixel, Steve Felix, hopes people will do. He said in an interview that he would love it if people would stay after the shows and sit and talk about the films – or anything else for that matter. Felix also noted that there will be music piped in to give the ambiance that coffee shop/café atmosphere.

Low tables will be added soon, Felix said, so that audience members can take advantage of the fully stocked bar that is adjacent to the seating. Wonder what you’ll get? Not to worry. There are popcorn and candies to be had. But liquid treats as well. On one side of the bar there is a wall filled with small chalk boards outlining the newly available concoctions. That should make the conversation flow. And, as Felix puts it, Nightlight Cinema therefore becomes a destination rather than just going in, watching a movie, and then taking off.

The Nightlight Cinema drink board.

The 50-seat auditorium for the viewings is nicely laid out in stadium seating arrangement of five rows of seats, with an upfront row for wheelchair access and companions. The elevated screen should make every seat good for viewing. Felix in the interview was quick to thank designer Cory Sheldon and architect Mary O’Connor for their ability to transform the space and make it all work.

Steve Felix, executive director, Akron Film+PIxel, seated in The Nightlight Cinema.

Worried about being able to get tickets in a smaller theater? Although tickets are for sale at the box office (located next to the bar), you can also order them online, Felix noted – through the theater website at www.nightlightcinema.com or www.fandango.com. Now that’s convenient. You can also find information on upcoming films for the next several weeks at the theater website.