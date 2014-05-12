Mario Botta at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art’s “Architecture and Memory” opening.

The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art occupies a prominent space at the Levine Center for the Arts, and has become a noted façade within the Charlotte cityscape. Ever wonder how it was built? Who designed it? Or what went into its construction?

Now is your chance to find out as the Bechtler presents the “Behind-the-Scenes Story of Building the Bechtler,” a lecture by David Wagner, president of Wagner Murray Architects, the firm responsible for construction of the museum. The lecture will take place Monday, May 12th at 6:30 p.m. in the fourth-floor gallery. A cash bar reception will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are free for museum members and $8 for non-members.

“Mario Botta: Architecture and Memory.”