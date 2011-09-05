Behind the scenes with Caballero & Doud
This past Friday, I had the opportunity to eavesdrop on a rehearsal for “If You’re Going to Pull A Knife, USAlo,” a new play by South Florida artists Carlos Caballero and Elizabeth Doud. The play, which opens next Thursday, Sept. 8 at On.Stage Black.Box Theater at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, is a sort of fairytale/love story gone sour between a mermaid and an offshore petroleum worker.
Carlos Caballero. Photo Neil de la Flor Since I already previewed “USAlo,” I want to focus on the costumes, makeup and the intense connection between the two actors, which all work together to create an overwhelming sense of doom. As you can imagine, trouble awaits the mermaid and petroleum worker, but what really foreshadows the couple’s troubled relationship is the fact that the two actors are outfitted in black (Caballero) and white (Doud).
In fact, Caballero, pictured above, spends a good deal of time wearing a cape of recycled plastic water bottles painted black over black overalls and wears a yellow hard hat. Most relationships don’t require a hard hat, but this isn’t ordinary love. Caballero’s costume further represents the grit and grime of petroleum pollution, which is one of the messages the play attempts to communicate to the audience, i.e. petroleum-based products are destroying our environment. Doud, on the other hand, shimmies around stage in a hand-stitched mermaid outfit made out of recycled plastics. Her entire body, face and even her eyelashes are painted white.
-
What struck me most about Caballero and Doud during the rehearsal was their fierce connection and commitment to each other as actors. Their physicality was astonishing. Caballero and Doud both represent powerful figures — strong, secure, even severe — that subvert, in many ways, the power dynamics between the sexes. Both characters were equally tough, emotionally connected and, most importantly, emotive.
After rehearsals, the two actors sipped coffee with the director Carlos Díaz. They took a few deep breaths — maybe more than a few breaths — and discussed a few strategies for improvement. As the two prepared for another go, Doud looked at me and said with a big smile, “We’ve been working on this for the past four weeks.” Their hard work shows — in the eyes of each actor, in their presence on stage and in the spaces between them as they move like lovers do.
Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 8 through 10, 2011 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011 at 5 p.m. at On.Stage Black.Box Theater at Miami-Dade County Auditorium 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. Tickets: $20 a performance/$5 discount for students (18 and under) and seniors (65 and over); $50 Miami On Stage pass (four events). For tickets by phone, call 305.358.5885, or visit www.ticketmaster.com or www.fundarte.us. “If You’re Going to Pull A Knife, USAlo” is part of FUNDarte’s 2011 season. FUNDarte is a Knight Arts grantee.
