Behind the scenes with Caballero & Doud

What struck me most about Caballero and Doud during the rehearsal was their fierce connection and commitment to each other as actors. Their physicality was astonishing. Caballero and Doud both represent powerful figures — strong, secure, even severe — that subvert, in many ways, the power dynamics between the sexes. Both characters were equally tough, emotionally connected and, most importantly, emotive.

After rehearsals, the two actors sipped coffee with the director Carlos Díaz. They took a few deep breaths — maybe more than a few breaths — and discussed a few strategies for improvement. As the two prepared for another go, Doud looked at me and said with a big smile, “We’ve been working on this for the past four weeks.” Their hard work shows — in the eyes of each actor, in their presence on stage and in the spaces between them as they move like lovers do.

Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 8 through 10, 2011 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011 at 5 p.m. at On.Stage Black.Box Theater at Miami-Dade County Auditorium 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. Tickets: $20 a performance/$5 discount for students (18 and under) and seniors (65 and over); $50 Miami On Stage pass (four events). For tickets by phone, call 305.358.5885, or visit www.ticketmaster.com or www.fundarte.us. “If You’re Going to Pull A Knife, USAlo” is part of FUNDarte’s 2011 season. FUNDarte is a Knight Arts grantee.