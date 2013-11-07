Belaxis Buil in the first person

Belaxis Buil is a keen, acute and intuitive artist. She is also a woman and mother. Through years of a seemingly fantasized life by others, Corbusier’s own self, Buil has been hit on the head by the weight and realities of life—making her a hybrid humane human in constant evaluation of herself and human behavior. She builds upon an internal warfare of questioning morals, human rights, abuse and injustices, and wonders why these negative attributes in life have become so accepted and at times glamorized. Sincerely, I have concluded it is easier for humanity to not challenge themselves through the process of living. I am connected to my environment and respond to it. Belaxis Buil channels thoughts, ideals, concepts and conflict in public spaces as a dialogue between herself and the public. Below, hear from her in her own words.

Belaxis Buil.

As easy as drawing, dancing, painting, writing came easy to me as a child, I also grew up as a scholar. It was imposed on us as children, and we had to participate in church events. I learned to observe the people around me and emulate their actions in absurd, funny, yet confrontational ways. It was my way to reflect on to them the actions and words in which they chose to express themselves—and how it affected those around them. I did this for years not realizing that I was performing. The”artist” part of me I knew was there, but the choreographing and performance were things I did under this influence, and I had no idea I was performing. Since we were so studious, and I had quite an inquisitive mind and curious personality to try anything and everything, I devoured books for more knowledge. This was my escape from such a strict upbringing. Eventually, I found books by Freud at the age of 11, the Bible and other religious texts were a part of our lives, and Huxley fell in front of my feet from a shelf one day. I was hooked. Belaxis Buil.

All the writings I understood clearly. It all seemed familiar. Little did I know that eventually these writings I would conceptualize and explore further. The teachings became a part of my work. My approach was as though I would toss all the books, cut them up into small pieces and put in a hat. Then I would toss it into the air and then from the nonsense make a story out of it. And it worked. It was natural for me. Everyone’s life is a unique story. My life is certainly one that will be seen on film one day. It’s a tale that leaves people chasing for air. This is where the birthing of my work begins because it was so absolutely and ridiculously brutal. Likewise, the foolishness, selfishness and aloof spirit of the people in our contemporary society motivates me to create. It is what I was born to do—to act and model commercially, write, but then disappear into the mountains with an indigenous tribes, my family or around surfers. I channel and spread ideas that cause change. Belaxis Buil.

Nothing really slows me down—just sadness from all the chaos and mishap and warfare around the world, as well as the disconnection people have towards each other. I hate it. I have to fight it not to get depressed. I have actually gotten on the bus and have told people, when they see an elderly or or handicap person come on and they refuse to move, to feel ashamed of themselves for the lack of social etiquette. I am considering a proposal for a “public interference” performance, which is an evolution of street art and a new type of graffiti, as I would call it, off-site during Art Basel. I am sure Bansky would appreciate it. After Basel I will—. Just keeping hush until approved and confirmed. Just like Gomer Pile said: “Surprise, surprise!”