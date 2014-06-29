Big Band Swing Night: A night in photos

By Dayna Martinez, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

It was Big Band Swing Night in Rice Park on Thursday night, June 26th for the Ordway’s Summer Dance Series, and everyone had a swingin’ good time under the summer sky. Professional dance instructors from Arthur Murray Saint Paul taught the crowd some amazing dance steps. And then the band, Capri Big Band, took the stage and the dancing continued. Here are photos of the evening:

The crowd enjoying the evening. Photo by Jessica Petrie

Two young fans of Summer Dance. Photo by Jessica Petrie

The Capri Big Band, led by conductor Faye Washington. Photo by Dayna Martinez

Summer Dance is taking a break for a week, in observance of Independence Day, but we’re bringing the boogie back on Thursday, July 10th with Disco night! The evening will feature Arthur Murray Saint Paul dance instructors teaching some Saturday Night Fever moves, and the high energy sounds of 70’s Disco Dance band, Boogie Wonderland. Twin Cities-based Boogie Wonderland has been one of the Top Live Performance shows in the nation for over 15 years and counting! So come down to Rice Park and “shake your groove thing” on July 10th!

For more information about Summer Dance, please click here. And, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up on the latest going on at the Ordway!