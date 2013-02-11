Big Bird Bash to become ‘The Macon Music Festival’

The Drive-By Truckers.

Organizers of The Big Bird Bash, an independent music festival, announced Friday that the event will be rechristened “The Macon Music Festival” in 2014. This year, the festival, which highlights regional musical acts, will feature seven bands, art vendors, food vendors, games and activities.

“We have known for some time that Macon really needs a music festival to support its extensive musical heritage and support the growing underground music scene,” says Kristen O’ Neal, event organizer.

The Big Bird Bash Festival is presented by The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom. The festival will be held on March 2, beginning at noon, at Luther Williams Field. Tickets are $25.