Big bold paintings make a splash

Paintings and sculpture from Jacin Giordano opening at Farside Gallery.

It will be exciting to see the work of Jacin Giordano return to the walls of Miami. It’s been too long since he moved away and took with him those paintings that never ceased to surprise and amaze.

Giordano still is based in Massachusetts, but he’s been invited back to the Farside Gallery for a survey show titled “How the land became plastic,” painting and sculpture from the first decade of this century, 2000 to 2010. Giordano’s works are very physical things; layers and layers of pigment sometimes mixed with found materials (yarn, glitter). The huge canvases can be both hyper-colorful or monochromatic (the latter demand you spend a little more time with them to really delve into the layers). Vague apocalyptic landscapes, or moonscapes, can pop out at you, or creatures, but it’s the amazing detail and pure construction that goes into these works that truly stand out.

When Giordano was based here, he showed at Snitzer, and his works are in various local collections including that of the Rubells, the Debra and Dennis Scholl Collection and the Mosquera Collection (Arturo Mosquera runs this alternative gallery near FIU). The show will have an accompanying catalogue with images and text from Gean Moreno.

Painting from Carla Fache opening at the 6th Street Container.

Another alt gallery will be opening a solo exhibit on Friday as well: Carla Fache’s “Super Powers” at the 6th Street Container in Little Havana. Fache’s painting are all about color and light, extraordinarily bright creations that glow and vibrate. They are studies in color and form, and maybe the super powers of both.

The Chile native is now based in Miami, and has shown at a number of museums and galleries around town.