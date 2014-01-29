Big name presenters highlighted at Historic Macon’s first Design, Wine and Dine festival

The art of producing some type of plan combined with culinary arts equal a perfect combination. These dynamics will be featured at the premiere Historic Macon Design, Wine and Dine festival hosted by Mark Ballard on March 7 and 8 at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. This type of event falls right in line with Historic Macon’s mission of revitalizing our community by preserving architecture and history.

For two days, Macon will be graced with the presence of VIPs from the design and food industries as they share knowledge and exhibit their skills with the audience. These big name presenters include Mark Ballard, Jennifer Boles, Elizabeth Dowling, Sara Foster, Andy Husbands, Annette Joseph, Tim McNally, Susan Sully, Thomas Sully and Tommy Townsend. They will discuss an array of topics that will include architecture, blogging, catering, cooking, decorative art, distributing legal moonshine, history of design, illustration, interior design, journalism, photography, reality shows and wine competitions, just to name a few.

With all that Macon has to offer when it comes to blueprints and cuisine, these celebrities may not want to leave our town. The public can purchase tickets or become a sponsor to take advantage of this experience. There will be a plethora of information to help people in these industries enhance their skills. In addition to feeding your mind, you’ll be able to feed your stomach and quench your thirst. This two-day event ends with a party on Saturday night.

Tickets are $10 per session.

The Historic Macon Design, Wine and Dine festival will take place March 7 and 8.