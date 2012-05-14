Blue Logan visits ArtLab

By ArtLab staff

Saturday, April 21 proved to be an exceptional experience for all involved when Blue Logan, a fashion illustrator living in New York City, came to the ArtLab for a special one-day workshop. Teens were heard talking in excitement throughout the weeks leading up to the workshop, and given Blue’s professional experience, staff were buzzing in anticipation too!

Blue Logan, a native of London, England, creates exquisite fashion illustrations and artworks that have been printed in major magazines and shown to great reception in art galleries. Using both analog and digital techniques, he effectively captures a moment or look on a runway with expressive detail.

The workshop started off with drawing exercises that allowed students to experience the feeling of drawing in front of a runway. They had less than a minute to capture Blue and one of our staff, Gabriel, walk down our homemade runway. Blue encouraged teens to focus on the one aspect their eyes were drawn to, whether it be a scarf, hairstyle, or shoes. Teens were excited and challenged to be drawing at such a face pace!

After some more drawing exercises took place, Blue introduced his digital process to the teens. Teens took photographs of their fashion drawings and under Blue’s guidance, manipulated the lines, colors, and shapes of their illustrations using PhotoShop software on MacBooks. The completed works looked fabulous!