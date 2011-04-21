Blue Man Group continues to amaze

So much has been said already.

They are original, creative & rhythmic theatrical wizards.

Their adrenaline-driving entertainment is enjoyed by many.

They are innovative & tech savvy geniuses.

They are Blue Man Group.

And it is Art.

What a memorable experience to see the Blue Man Group live and in person!

Experience their U.S. National Tour April 19 – 24, 2011 in Charlotte, N.C., at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

Prices begin at $20.

704.372.1000

Remaining Shows: