Blue Man Group continues to amaze
Arts / Article
So much has been said already.
They are original, creative & rhythmic theatrical wizards.
Their adrenaline-driving entertainment is enjoyed by many.
They are innovative & tech savvy geniuses.
They are Blue Man Group.
And it is Art.
What a memorable experience to see the Blue Man Group live and in person!
Experience their U.S. National Tour April 19 – 24, 2011 in Charlotte, N.C., at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.
Prices begin at $20.
BELK THEATER at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center 130 North Tryon St. Charlotte, N.C. 28202
704.372.1000
Remaining Shows:
Friday, 4/22/11, 8:00 PM Saturday, 4/23/11, 12:00 PM, 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM Sunday, 4/24/11, 3:00 PM
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article