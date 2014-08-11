Blues and Brews concert series features Moreland & Arbuckle at the Cox Capitol Theatre

Moreland & Arbuckle.

The Delta blues is to Kansas like southern rock is to Georgia. August 22 at 8 p.m., Moreland & Arbuckle, natives of Kansas, will be the featured performers for the Blues and Brews concert series presented by The Outlaw 100.9 FM radio station at the Cox Capitol Theatre on 382 Second Street. Aaron Moreland and Dustin Arbuckle are the two core artists who make up Moreland & Arbuckle. Moreland is a guitarist, while Arbuckle sings and plays the harp. Throughout the years, they have had some bass players come and go. Recently, they added a drummer, Kendall Newby, to their duo.

Moreland & Arbuckle met approximately 13 years ago. They have produced a lot of music and shared many lifetime experiences that help them tell their stories through instruments and song. Moreland & Arbuckle went through the motions of playing in a couple of performing groups, before they decided to just make it happen between the two of them. Last year is when they made Newby, the drummer, one of their latest additions to the act. Moreland plays the regular guitar, however, he also plays this home-made cigar box guitar, which is quite an unique instrument.

It’s hard to place their music exclusively in the Delta blues genre because they cross over into country, rock and soul. Between 2005 and 2013, they have built on one super discography, which includes their albums titled, “Caney Valley Blues,” “Floyd’s Market,” “1861,” “Flood,” “Just A Dream” and “7 Cities.” Actually, after their initial break of “Flood” with Telarc International, they jumped hurdles in the industry by landing tour dates with legendary artists like Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, Johnny Lang and ZZ Top, to name a few.

Moreland & Arbuckle make music that moves your soul. This Blues and Brews concert ticket will also include some down-home BBQ catered by Georgia Bob’s. Tickets for the show can be purchased by clicking here.