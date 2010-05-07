Boldly Go: The Seminal Seminar for the Business of the Arts

Don’t look now, but these are troubling financial times for the arts, in Miami-Dade and everywhere else. So the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is offering up a unique seminar to arts non-profits on May 18 to help such organizations navigate the tricky waters. Co-sponsored by the Knight Foundation, the one-day seminar is bringing together some of the country’s best experts on fundraising, marketing, and audience building, including the keynote speaker, Margo Lion, the Tony Award-winning Broadway producer who sits on the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

The day will include Miami-centric conversations and workshops about successful fundraising campaigns here and new information on attitudes and demographics specific to Miami. Among the local organizations already confirmed are the Florida Grand Opera, the Playground Theatre, and Teatro Avante.

It’s the first such event from the Center, and as the title suggests, it’s urging organizations to move boldly in order to survive and keep culture alive. It’s also urging groups to resister now: cost is $20.

The day’s tentative lineup: Lion, Richard Mintz, vice president of strategy, Blue State Digital; Neill Archer Roan, principal, The Roan Group; Dennis Scholl, vice president of the arts, the Knight Foundation; Donna Shalala, president of the University of Miami; and Sergio Gonzalez, senior vice president of Advancement & External Affairs at UM.

And Go Boldy Into Second Saturdays

Likely to be the last big night before the summer lull, lots of shows and performances from the Design District to Wynwood are being propped up for Second Saturdays. One of them: “ThE FunnY GUY That Sticks His HAND IN the PAiNt BuckeT,” a solo show from local Carlos Rigau at Dimensions Variable.

Upon entering the exhibition, “the audience will be encountering sound sculptures that propel you toward violence, frustration, and the general impotence that take place in communal/corporate spaces.” Sounds like it’s worth a stop. As does the last installment of the performance-based work from Psychic Youth, Inc., which in this incarnation includes work or movement or sounds from 10 artists, at the De la Cruz Collection, starting at 7 p.m.