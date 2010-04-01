It takes bold moves to make it as a nonprofit arts organization in today’s economy. Learn from some of the best at Boldly Go, a one-day seminar being developed for South Florida nonprofit arts groups. Mark May 18 on the calendar – the agenda includes:

How to use new technology for marketing

How to develop a board

How to raise money in these challenging times

Tony-winning Broadway producer Margo Lion (Hairspray, Angels in America), who co-chairs the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, will be the keynote speaker – a lineup of nationally-recognized presenters is expected. Boldly Go is co-presented by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.