Frankford Avenue’s Bookspace offers exactly what it says: books and space. Opened originally as a book warehouse with around 100,000 books, Bookspace sold online until 2008, when it opened its doors to the public. Since then, its taken the warehouse and slowly transformed it into a cultural and performance venue as well, offering art shows, film screenings, music and more.

Located just south of Johnny Brenda’s at Frankford and Girard Avenues, and just north of the Barbary, the outside is marked by a large, graffitied garage door and a hand-painted sign. Unsurprisingly, the inside is filled with shelves and stacks of used books of all shapes, sizes and topics. Its original and primary function is still that of a bookstore, but over the last few years, artists and performers have been approaching owner Ben Orlock about utilizing the open spaces inside the warehouse for all sorts of new functions.

A major draw is the monthly Phantasmagoria Circus Side Show. Every month, a troupe of performers — acrobats, fire-breathers and sword-swallowers — takes over the inside of Bookspace with its stunning and theatrical feats. You can come out and see the spectacles, meet the eclectic crowd and even go home with some reading material, since books are still for sale during shows.

Thursday nights, starting at 9 p.m., are Bookspace’s jazz jam sessions. It encourages attendees to bring their own instruments and join other musicians in jamming the night away. It even has a baby grand piano on site. Throughout the month, it has a variety of musical performances to check out and occasionally a movie being shown, so be sure to keep an eye on its calendar.

As only a small operation with a lot of books, Bookspace is always on the lookout for volunteers to help with organizing its supply. If you have any of your own books that you no longer want, be sure to donate them as well. To get the scoop on volunteering or donating, e-mail [email protected] for more information.