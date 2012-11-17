Borscht 8 Film Festival is set to take over Miami

By Nick Ducassi, Borscht Corp

Just a few days after Art Basel packs up and heads out of town, the Borscht Film Festival is set to take over Miami. This year’s festival runs from December 12-21st, with screenings, parties, and happenings going on all over Miami, including Wynwood, Downtown, and Miami Beach. From a “Bring Your Own Beamer” event going down at the Miami Art Museum, to a biking bar-crawl of Wynwood, to “Borscht 8,” presented by Borscht and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, where we’ll debut our 2012 short films, this year’s Borscht Film Festival promises to top all past festivals in both scope and daring bravado.

Last year, over 500 people were turned away from Borscht 7 at the Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall. The sold-out crowd of 2,000 that did make it inside witnessed the first public viewing of over twenty short films, many of which went on to screen at over 50 International Film Festivals, including Sundance, South by Southwest, and Milan. This year, to ensure that those who really want to go will get a seat, tickets are available ahead of time at www.borscht8tickets.com

For their 2012 films, Borscht teamed up with filmmakers from regional film centers around the country and the world, including New Orleans, Havana, and South Africa, in addition to commissioning homegrown Miami filmmakers, to tell stories inspired by Miami. This year’s programming reflects a new chapter in Borscht’s script: by teaming up with likeminded regional filmmakers, they’re creating an exchange and dialogue between the international film centers that are quickly becoming the birthplace of some of the most interesting independent film projects.

Directors Adan Jodorowsky, son of the legendary Independent film director Alejandro Jodorowsky (Santa Sangre), and rising star director Amy Seimetz (Sun Don’t Shine) are just a few of the director highlights. Borscht also commissioned several local directors, including director/writer duo Mayer/Leyva, creators of last year’s “Life and Freaky Times of Uncle Luke” (Sundance, SXSW), and Julian Rodriguez, star of Borscht 7 fan favorite “Piratas.”

This year’s short films span the entire spectrum of Miami weird—from underground fight clubs to the day Fidel Castro dies to a limousine that’s a portal to the after-life. Borscht’s 2012 shorts will definitely enthrall, confuse, and entertain.

Look out for Borscht happenings go down all around town December 12-21st. After all, if you believe the Mayans—and we do—there may not be a Miami after the fest is over on December 21st. So you might as well spend your last days with Borscht.