Bragg Jam announces first round of bands

The Dirty Guv’nahs will play the 2013 Bragg Jam Music, Arts and Community Festival.

Bragg Jam has become Macon’s largest music event. Every year, the crowds get larger and the list of musical acts grows longer. The annual festival began as an impromptu jam session in 1999 in honor of late musicians Brax and Tate Bragg, and it’s grown into a massive music and arts festival. Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail and other efforts that promote nature, art and music in the Macon community.

Over the weekend, Bragg Jam Music, Arts & Community Festival announced “the first wave of bands to be playing this year’s epic Concert Crawl in downtown Macon on July 27.” The list includes: The Whiskey Gentry, Royal Thunder, Hank Vegas, Dead Confederate, The Dirty Guv’nahs, The Packway Handle Band, Woolfolk, sunDollars, Roadkill Ghost Choir, The Front Bottoms, Homeless Hill, Saint Francis, Thomas Wynn & The Believers, A Thousand Horses, Sterling Waite & The Cotton Avenue Hustlers, Jared Ashley, Brent Cobb, One Horse Parade, Funk You, Noot d’Noot, Old Man Shoes, Scott Little Band, Dirty Doves and The Grapevine.

But wait, there’s more. According to the event press release, “there will be a second round of bands announced shortly, as well as information for ticketing and the other great events surrounding Bragg Jam.”