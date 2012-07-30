Bragg Jam fills Macon stages with variety of music

Bragg Jam, held annually on the final Saturday of July, is Macon’s ultimate music festival. This year the Concert Crawl featured 46 bands and DJs on 12 stages throughout the city. Bragg Jam also caters to families with the all-ages [email protected] Park, a free daytime event where families are invited to make art, make music and spend time together. See local news coverage of Bragg Jam here and here.

Bragg Jam is held in honor of Macon singer and songwriter Brax Bragg and his brother Tate Bragg, a classical guitarist, who both died in a tragic car accident in July 1999. In the weeks following the crash, a friend in Macon, Russell Walker, held an impromptu jam session with local musicians to celebrate and honor his friends. The following year, another Bragg Jam was held. By 2003, it had become a city-wide music festival. Read Telegraph columnist Ed Grisamore’s 1999 column about the Bragg brothers here.

Rabbi & Friends, featuring city councilperson and Rabbi Larry Schlesinger (far left), performed on the Macon Civic Club Stage at the Historic Terminal Station.

Bragg Jam is now incorporated as a non-profit with a volunteer board of directors. The event, spawned from tragedy, currently raises and donates money to Macon’s Ocmulgee Heritage Trail in honor of the Bragg brothers. Bands and DJs of several genres were featured, attracting festival goers with a variety of musical tastes.