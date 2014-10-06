“British Invasion” at the Bechtler Museum.

The phrase “British invasion” has many connotations. For most of us, it alludes to the transfer of British pop and rock bands like The Beatles to America. But not so long ago, it might have conjured up thoughts of war, the British Empire and colonial power, or conversely the invasion of England itself. The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art’s new show, “British Invasion,” plays on all of these associations, but the most interesting theme running through this exhibition, World War II’s impact on British art both in terms of subject matter, technique and style, is the one association least expected. The show runs through February 18, 2015 and features 56 works from 11 artists: Henry Moore, Ben Nicholson, Bridget Riley, Lynn Chadwick, Barbara Hepworth, David Hockney, Alan Davie, Rodney Gladwell, Bernard Meadows, Victor Pasmore and William Scott.

Henry Moore, “The Shelter Sketchbook,” 1967.

The first works in the show to the right of the entrance by Henry Moore really ignite the World War II theme. Encased there is “The Shelter Sketchbook” Moore did in 1967, which combines images he created during the London Blitz. These images capture the huddled masses crowded underground for protection, and the destruction of homes and businesses caused by the German bombs. Next along that wall are several of Moore’s more abstract renderings of human figures, in which it is clear that Moore was experimenting with abstraction, yet still digesting the scenes of humans huddled together. The impact of the Blitz and aerial warfare are again evident in the Americans’ section of the exhibit, where Roy Lichtenstein’s “Modern Tapestry” is displayed prominently with its graphic, comic book-style depictions of a plane, the rising sun and industrial smokestacks.

Roy Lichtenstein, “Modern Tapestry,” 1968.

Other notable works in “British Invasion” are David Hockney’s “Brooklyn Bridge,” which is a photographic collage of one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks, and Barbara Hepworth’s “Garden Sculpture (Model for Meridian),” a bronze from 1958 that highlights her experimentation with negative space.

David Hockney, “Brooklyn Bridge,” 1982.

Barbara Hepworth, “Garden Sculpture (Model for Meridian),” 1958.