Busy month for Vox Populi

Knight Arts Grantee Vox Populi certainly has a lot going on this month. It is currently exhibiting its show “Vox VII,” which is quite a whopper of an exhibition. Narrowing down the more than 25 artists to some of the highlights is a feat in itself, but there are definitely some standouts. This is barely the tip of the iceberg, though. Make sure to check out the show in its entirety.

Both amusing and disturbing is “Vanitas” by Erik Geschke. Three pedestals stand holding the yellow feathers, eyes and head of Big Bird, the beloved “Sesame Street” puppet. The neck is complete with realistic vertebrae, and this stuffed character becomes a play on actual taxidermy. The similarities between stuffed puppets and actual stuffed animals become clear in darkly humorous ways.

Jaime Treadwell’s oil paintings are elaborate mashups of mobile homes, statues, seductive women, Christian symbolism and Beanie Babies. They are flashy and bold, much like the society they aim to poke fun at. Her oversaturated colors and irreverent images are extremely detailed and have no shortage of cultural connections; they are so hyper-real they actually verge on over stimulating.

Lindsay Wraga’s painting “After the Fall” is a haunting, post-apocalyptic land similar in size but opposite in tone to Hilary Doyle’s “Hypothetical Show Titles.” Doyle scrawled the possible names of a show on an enormous piece of notebook paper, complete with giant coffee stains and crossed out ideas. Also noteworthy is John Schlesinger’s installation “All That Remains” in the lobby area. Filling the entryway with clamps, light bulbs and rolled steel, this piece is hard to miss.

July is also the opening of the new AUX performance space on the same floor as the Vox gallery. Opening weekend is July 29 through 31 and will host a number of live performances by local artist collectives, including Bodega, Little Berlin and Tiger Strikes Asteroid. The performances start at 8 p.m. each night throughout the weekend. Based on the great work by these organizations in the past, AUX is sure to be a very exciting new addition to Vox.

And although the time is nearly upon us (tonight!), there will be a benefit for Vox Populi at Johnny Brenda’s on Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m. The cost is $10. For four musical guests, and knowing the money is going to Vox, it’s a great time to head to Fishtown for a couple brews.