Butterflies used as the subject for craft and education

The behavior and characteristics of nature are amazing. Colors are created without crayons, markers or paint. Some species change colors to camouflage their look, in order to stay alive. From archaea to humans, so many life forms exist. We all serve some type of purpose. For example, the butterfly cross-fertilizes, devours nectar and water plus serves as grub for other insects and animals. On August 23, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can take the whole crew to Macon’s Indian mounds for the second Ocmulgee National Monument Butterfly Bio Blitz .

All the fun begins with getting geared up for a day of looking for butterflies that exist on the grounds of the Ocmulgee National Monument. The instructors will teach the public how to classify the butterflies according to the facts they gather. They recommend that people who come dress properly by wearing clothing to cover most of the body, along with sneakers or some type of outdoor boots. It would be a good idea to bring some kind of optical apparatus to zoom in and view the butterflies that float around and land within the borders of the Ocmulgee National Monument. Although the parkland will provide complimentary butterfly bio blitz t-shirts, field glasses, maps and water bottles, items may run out, depending on the amount of participants. This is a seven-hour activity, so, participants should also bring their own beverages and nourishment.