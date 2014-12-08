C.H.O.I.C.E. International hosts a holiday concert.

C.H.O.I.C.E. International is the acronym for Cultivating Healthier Options in Communities Everywhere. This nonprofit organization was founded in 2012 by Veronda Ford to help people maintain a sound mental, physical and spiritual state of being. If individuals in society can have outlets to overcome the many obstacles that will be faced during everyday living, they can learn how to cope without allowing the pressure to take over.

Oftentimes, folks just give up and let go when faced with mishaps. It’s so easy to go insane when there’s no equilibrium between our mental, physical and spiritual lives. This is the reason Ford started C.H.O.I.C.E. International. Some of the activities this organization provides include increasing awareness, education and skills to help the average person get over the humps of life. Some of the activities in their plan of action are At Risk Youth Camp, I Matter Too: All Male S.ummit, Lupus Awareness Benefit, Mommy and Me Tea, and the Natural YOU Health Fair. The most current event on their calendar will be the CHRISTmas Concert on December 19 at 7 p.m. in the Mercer University Religious Life Center on 1400 Coleman Avenue.