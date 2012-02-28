Cafe d’Mongo’s Speakeasy keeps culture alive downtown

Only in Detroit could a music club be open twice a week and stay in business, but that’s the beauty of Cafe D’Mongo’s Speakeasy, an enduring and idiosyncratic hub of culture downtown. The club’s owner — Larry Mongo — insists on being open only Friday and Saturday nights, which adds to the peculiar charm of D’Mongo’s, and embodies the spirit of the most interesting Detroiters, those who refuse to do things the “normal” way. Cafe D’Mongo’s Speakeasy is a former jazz club, which Mongo was forced to close in 1993 on account of rising violence in the area. But he reopened the spot in 2007, and despite his insistence on not advertising or promoting in any way, Detroiters can’t get enough of the place.