Caleb Gentry hosts the Puppeterium Playhouse Party at MOCAD

This past Sunday, Caleb Gentry, the most recent resident in “Depe Space” (Department of Public Engagement) at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (a Knight Arts Grantee) hosted “Puppeterium Playhouse Party,” a hands-on puppet party featuring free puppet-making supplies, performance stages and an unlimited supply of imaginative mirth. Said mirth reflected Gentry’s own artwork — three-dimensional constructions made of paper, cardboard and “styromite” that are somewhat reminiscent of the backdrop to a classic science fiction movie. Some of the pieces — with moveable parts, gears, and strings — seemed almost like analogue robots, which, when you think about it, is a pretty decent definition of a puppet.

All the more appropriate, then, that the museum was abuzz with children of all ages creating their own puppets under the guidance of Gentry and other volunteers and using their creations to perform free-form puppet shows with the unrivaled enthusiasm of kids deeply immersed in play.

I was treated to a performance by three young girls about chocolate milk and rocket ships—or maybe it was about chocolate rocket ships that run on milk — though the specifics of the plot aren’t really the point here. The point is simply that the kids were having fun and being creative, which is something kids never need to be told how to do — all they really need is a little encouragement and a few art supplies. Their imaginations will take care of the rest.

All images courtesy of Jason Sudak.