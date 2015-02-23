Filmmaker Carla Forte on the world premiere of “The Holders”

Carla Forte’s The Holders reveals the sad fate of domesticated animals in our culture. Her film crew gained access to Miami-Dade County Animal Services shelters and captured the lives of dogs and cats abandoned by their owners – or “holders” – and the shelter workers who care for them. Premiering at the 2015 Miami International Film Festival in the Knight Documentary Achievement Award, Florida Focus category, The Holders promises to be more than just a documentary about abandoned pets. It’s an inquiry into human nature and how we value our lives and those of other living things.

Film still from The Holders.

Neil de la Flor: How did your passion and commitment to animals emerge? Carla Forte: My passion sprang up from the very first moment that I realized the importance of respecting life and to care for all living and sentient beings.

ND: What inspired the film? CF: I am inspired by the need to fight to ensure respect for the lives of animals.

ND: The way we value pets reflects how we value each other. Was this your intention for the film? CF: Legally, dogs and cats are categorized as objects and personal property, making them victims of abandonment in a consumerist society. My intention is to raise awareness, to present the problem and the possible solutions, facilitating a dialogue for animal rights.

ND: What does pet ownership reveal about the human condition? CF: Taking responsibility for the life of another sentient being requires a lifelong commitment. There is no human condition that justifies animal abuse or mistreatment.

Carla Forte.

ND: How does your personal attachment to this cause impact your creative process? CF: As a vegan, my life choices are not reflected in any other way than by working for a more compassionate and egalitarian world.

ND: What do you hope to change with the film? CF: I hope to be able to raise greater awareness in the community and to show that, just as great economic resources are necessary for implementing solutions, the very principle of respect for life is sufficient to compel us to initiate a collective discussion about this great problem and potential solutions.

ND: What’s next for Carla Forte? CF: To continue fighting for equality and respect for animal life and to continue my artistic work.