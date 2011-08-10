Carnegie-Knight schools: A story of journalism education transformation

The 132-page report, produced by the Joan Shorenstein Center at Harvard, details major changes at the initiative’s 12 participating programs. The schools have added master’s degrees to teach deeper “knowledge-based journalism,” in science, arts, business and other specialties. At the same time, they’ve rewritten curriculum to eliminate print and broadcast “silos” and embrace the multimedia digital future of news. And they’ve launched ambitious online news organizations, from Neon Tommy at the University of Southern California to the New York World at Columbia. “The Carnegie-Knight Initiative,” writes Shorenstein director Alex Jones, “should be credited with fostering — and easing — needed change well beyond the focus of the individual grants.” These campuses, I would say, are leading the most hopeful transformational trends of journalism education.

With a new round of grants from Carnegie and Knight, this now $20 million intiative is expanding to help all journalism and mass communication programs. The national News 21 program headquartered at Arizona State University, a high profile, innovative digital investigative reporting project, is opening up its application process to invite top students from any school. For “knowledge journalism,” Harvard’s Journalist’s Resource shows the kind of in-depth study students are capable of.