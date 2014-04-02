Celebrate First Friday at the Library Ballroom with Joe and Daniel

First Friday at the Library Ballroom.

The architectural design, which includes the columns, doors, stained glass, stairway, detailed cathedral ceiling, turret and faces on the chimney, makes the Library Ballroom one of the most beautiful buildings in historic downtown Macon. It was designed to be Macon’s first public library in 1889, with the first floor rented out to a coffin shop. After land was donated and developed for our current library, known as the Washington Library, the original library building experienced many type of tenants, including the Allman Brother’s Band when it was called the Macon Discotheque, Bibb County’s Board of Education and at some point, and time a dance studio.

Just learning about the history of this building makes me think of the Knight Arts Library Acts of Culture. Thus, that leads me to remind you about celebrating this First Friday at the Library Ballroom with Joe and Daniel. They are two local artists who play the acoustic guitar and sing. They look like two very eclectic fellows who may sing blues, country and pop music. However, you can find out for sure by going to check them out this First Friday as they perform at a quite interesting program.

Joe and Daniel performing live