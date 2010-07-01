Celebrate Out in the Tropics

If you ask me, fireworks are a little redundant in a town with as much flash and sizzle as Miami gets from our drag scene. Adora and Elaine Lancaster burn brighter than a truckload of Roman candles. There’s more to queer performance than high heels and long lashes though. That’s why impresario Robbie Rosenberg joined forces with Ever Chavez of the presenting group Fundarte to present the first ever GLBT performance festival in South Florida: Out in the Tropics.

Robbie chatted with Knight Arts recently about what’s in store. What’s Out in the Tropics about? We’re featuring artists from around the world who bring performing work that we don’t get often here, concentrating on issues of gender, sexuality, gender identity. We wanted to present something that would speak to Miami and push the envelope.

How did you choose the artists? We wanted people who could speak to our audience. Taylor Mac, while completely avant garde and wild and completely New York downtown, does use elements of drag.

Zara’s piece takes the issue on same sex marriage, which draws a lot of people in, and also treats her Jewish Identity and brings in the issue of a Jewish wedding, which brings up who we are as a community in South Florida.

Years ago, you founded the Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, which is now a local institution. What’s the difference between treating these issues on film and in live performance? Film is our culture’s main medium, so it’s a little bit easier to draw people into film. And it’s less expensive to produce. With Out in the Tropics, the artists we’re choosing are a little bit more edgy. For people to watch this live performance for an hour and a half or two hours is a bit more of an investment. But there’s that frisson that comes from the lights and the stage and watching live performance that you don’t get from film.

After the fireworks, get ready for the frisson.