Celebrating the ’90s and those pre-paperless days

The sluggish days of August are here, a good time to go hang at the public library. And better yet, at the main branch of the Miami-Dade Public Library System downtown is a super summer art show, one that can keep you lingering, and cool, for hours.

In fact, for the 40th anniversary of the system (it was founded in 1971), the library is commemorating decades — this summer, it’s the 1990s, a time that saw the library’s art projects blossom. “Enter the Nineties” celebrates zine culture, when paper, do-it-yourself magazines thrived, and is another example of how cutting-edge the art programs developed at the library have always been in Miami.

For this show, the Art Services department produced its own zine, “Poetry and Power,” and invited artists and culture purveyors with collections to join in the “trade show.” Back in the day, after all, trade was what it was all about, when you had something physical to actually swap — like a magazine or a cassette tape.

Displayed along with the library’s permanent zine collection are such things as comics and vinyl records from the trove of artist Kevin Arrow, as well as film zines from movie buff and filmmaker Barron Sherer. There are also zines made specifically for this show, from the likes of Ernesto Oroza and Angela Valella, for example. All together, dozens of local artists have participated on some level, and 43 artist-made zines have been gathered up, to add to the various collections, according to Denise Delgado, the curator of art services and exhibitions. Unfortunately for the system, she will be moving on to independent projects starting in mid-August, so this is the last show with her print on it.

The library’s art program throughout the years never lost track of its core mission, which is about, well, reading. So the point when you “Enter the Nineties” is to browse, stick around, even read the publications. A lounge is set up for just that. Pretty cool, all the way around.