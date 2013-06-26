Chainsaw sculpture artist to exhibit at Middle Georgia Art Association gallery

Adam’s Remorse by Matthew McCollum. Photo courtesy Middle Georgia Art Association

Anyone who’s ever seen Saw Dogs on the Discovery Channel know that chainsaw sculptures are big business. The Saw Dogs team wins huge commissions and creates large-scale pieces for both private and public collections. Along with being an interesting and lucrative niche business, chainsaw sculpture is an art form that has large crossover appeal.

The Middle Georgia Art Association opens a new exhibit on Friday of chainsaw sculpture by artist Matthew McCollum called “TreeAtions.” The opening reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. and McCollum’s work will be on display through July 6.

According to his website, McCollum is know as “the bear guy” or the “chainsaw sculptor” or the “the guy with the wooden bears.” For more information on his work, visit www.mccollumstudios.com.